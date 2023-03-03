Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,285,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,517 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Molina Healthcare worth $1,413,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 488.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 28.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH opened at $277.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MOH. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $307.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.64.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

