Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $62,621.37 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $62,621.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,302.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $5.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.20. 3,935,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,813,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.68. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Moderna by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 17,664 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $1,667,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

