Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners cut Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.60.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $70.63 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $63.55 and a 52 week high of $127.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.73, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of -0.21.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $253,406.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $253,406.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $208,133.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,666 shares of company stock worth $1,962,945. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

