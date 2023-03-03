Mizuho Raises ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $19.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.89. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $66,875.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,763.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $66,875.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,763.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,567 shares of company stock worth $427,672 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $572,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

