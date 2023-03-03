Mizuho Lowers Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Price Target to $5.00

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Mizuho from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 216.46% from the company’s previous close.

SELB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NASDAQ SELB opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $241.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.73.

In related news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 27,597 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $31,184.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 799,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,419.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,511 shares of company stock valued at $44,422. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 25.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 161.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

