Mizuho Lowers Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $80.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNC. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Centene from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.28.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE CNC opened at $68.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.30 and its 200-day moving average is $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.56. Centene has a 12-month low of $67.42 and a 12-month high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.