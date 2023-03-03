Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,771,615 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 1,579,518 shares.The stock last traded at $9.33 and had previously closed at $9.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Mirion Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %
The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirion Technologies
Mirion Technologies Company Profile
Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mirion Technologies (MIR)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.