Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,771,615 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 1,579,518 shares.The stock last traded at $9.33 and had previously closed at $9.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Mirion Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

