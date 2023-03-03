MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:CXH)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Price Performance

CXH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.13. 17,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,899. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $9.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 145,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53,488 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

