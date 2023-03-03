MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Shares Purchased by Logan Stone Capital LLC

Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares during the quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC owned 1.01% of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,899. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

