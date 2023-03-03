MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock remained flat at $2.81 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 55,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,063. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.
About MFS Intermediate Income Trust
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
