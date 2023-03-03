MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock remained flat at $2.81 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 55,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,063. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

