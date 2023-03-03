MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 37,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,563. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $4.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMU. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 87.7% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 531,223 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 336,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 78,130 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth about $147,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 459,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 381.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

