Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Position Boosted by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.11% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $25,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,622,000 after buying an additional 120,718 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 376.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,973,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,529.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,236,000 after purchasing an additional 72,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,303,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,805 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 59.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 106,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,807,000 after purchasing an additional 39,929 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,247,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,247,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total transaction of $2,933,300.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $7,596,813. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,722 shares of company stock valued at $25,956,416 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,479.49 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,609.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,506.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1,368.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.71.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

