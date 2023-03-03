Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Tops $2.72 on Major Exchanges

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $2.72 or 0.00012161 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $46.20 million and approximately $474,330.09 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004445 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000990 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,976,171 coins and its circulating supply is 16,966,308 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,970,149 with 16,964,192 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.74119285 USD and is down -4.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $470,818.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

