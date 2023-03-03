Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $25.01 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $25.01 million and $578,691.23 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.74 or 0.01290107 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005516 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00013378 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00031258 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.66 or 0.01673323 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.