Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) shares fell 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.34 and last traded at $18.48. 96,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 234,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Merus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Merus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Merus from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.71.

Merus Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $880.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

Merus Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 107.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Merus in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

