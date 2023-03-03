Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) shares fell 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.34 and last traded at $18.48. 96,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 234,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Merus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Merus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Merus from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.71.
The stock has a market capitalization of $880.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45.
Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.
