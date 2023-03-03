MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MeridianLink from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet lowered MeridianLink from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MeridianLink from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on MeridianLink from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on MeridianLink from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.
Shares of MLNK opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,573.00 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01. MeridianLink has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $20.32.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in MeridianLink during the third quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MeridianLink by 610.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in MeridianLink by 81.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in MeridianLink by 261.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in MeridianLink during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
