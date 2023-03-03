Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 280.14% and a negative net margin of 68.93%. The firm had revenue of $337.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 39.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

