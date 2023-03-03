MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Short Interest Down 23.8% in February

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,104,200 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the January 31st total of 5,388,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MEGEF shares. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MEG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MEGEF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.24. 267,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,050. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.