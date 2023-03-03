Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Short Interest Update

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the January 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Medpace Price Performance
Shares of Medpace stock opened at $200.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.26 and a 200 day moving average of $195.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace has a 1 year low of $126.94 and a 1 year high of $241.48.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.09 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 60.42%. Medpace’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.
