Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Short Interest Update

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the January 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $200.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.26 and a 200 day moving average of $195.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace has a 1 year low of $126.94 and a 1 year high of $241.48.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.09 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 60.42%. Medpace’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Medpace

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Articles

