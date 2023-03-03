McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAI) Short Interest Down 19.4% in February

McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the January 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

McLaren Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAI opened at $10.38 on Friday. McLaren Technology Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16.

Institutional Trading of McLaren Technology Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLAI. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $8,804,000. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in McLaren Technology Acquisition by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

McLaren Technology Acquisition Company Profile

McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies within the banking, financial services, and insurance sector that leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital, technology, and fintech.

