McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) VP Sells $275,210.46 in Stock

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) VP Trease Kristina Van sold 2,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total transaction of $275,210.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,808.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
McGrath RentCorp Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of MGRC traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.06. 165,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,974. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $73.29 and a 12 month high of $111.70.
McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.28. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGRC. Sidoti raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 559.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,381,000 after purchasing an additional 145,164 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.
