McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) VP Sells $275,210.46 in Stock

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) VP Trease Kristina Van sold 2,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total transaction of $275,210.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,808.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of MGRC traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.06. 165,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,974. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $73.29 and a 12 month high of $111.70.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.28. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGRC. Sidoti raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 559.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,381,000 after purchasing an additional 145,164 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

