MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
MBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point started coverage on shares of MBIA in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.
MBIA Price Performance
NYSE:MBI opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $700.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.23. MBIA has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $16.68.
About MBIA
MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.
