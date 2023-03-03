MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

MBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point started coverage on shares of MBIA in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

NYSE:MBI opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $700.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.23. MBIA has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $16.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in MBIA in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in MBIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in MBIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in MBIA by 24.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in MBIA by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

