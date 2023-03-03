Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,279 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Maximus by 577.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the third quarter worth $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Maximus by 14.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MMS traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.52 and a 200-day moving average of $67.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $85.25.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. Maximus had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMS. Raymond James upped their price objective on Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $790,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at $831,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $790,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at $831,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy bought 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $400,584.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,287.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Maximus

(Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.