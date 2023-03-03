Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPD. Scotiabank began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,866.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 3,650 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,316,999.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 29,800 shares of company stock worth $707,019. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,637. The company has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 78.40%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

