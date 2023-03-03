Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 52.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 152.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 128.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.08. 3,040,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,281,297. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.56. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $109.75. The stock has a market cap of $456.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Articles

