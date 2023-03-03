Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.98 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTDR. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.11.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $56.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.59. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $73.78.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 44.14%. The firm had revenue of $707.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Matador Resources by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Matador Resources by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

