MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of MCFT stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.60. The stock had a trading volume of 100,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,675. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The company has a market cap of $615.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other MasterCraft Boat news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 335,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $11,487,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,473,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,439,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

