MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Downgraded to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Craig Hallum currently has $97.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MTZ. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.00.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $102.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.76 and a beta of 1.39. MasTec has a one year low of $62.36 and a one year high of $102.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after buying an additional 71,632 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 238,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.