MasTec (MTZ) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MasTec (NYSE: MTZ):

2/28/2023 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $112.00 to $114.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – MasTec had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $122.00 to $121.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $111.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – MasTec was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2023 – MasTec had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2023 – MasTec was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/13/2023 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

MasTec Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $102.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.36 and a 1 year high of $102.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.50. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Get MasTec Inc alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. MasTec had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. As a group, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in MasTec by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in MasTec by 0.3% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 40,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.