Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target Increased to $198.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of MASI stock opened at $179.92 on Wednesday. Masimo has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $184.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Insider Activity at Masimo

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.49 million. Masimo had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 1,011.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after acquiring an additional 71,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Further Reading

