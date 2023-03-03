Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Sells 75 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for about 5.7% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $297,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $15.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,501.00. The company had a trading volume of 37,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,156. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,454.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,371.76. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,610.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $22.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 126.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,652.76.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

