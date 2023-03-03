Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 29,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,551,000. Ameriprise Financial makes up about 4.6% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,736.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,738 shares of company stock valued at $26,606,004. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

NYSE:AMP traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $342.05. The company had a trading volume of 90,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $335.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.89. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

