Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $46.23, but opened at $41.38. Marvell Technology shares last traded at $43.21, with a volume of 12,517,689 shares traded.

The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.85.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.47.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

