Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.24-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Marvell Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.24-0.34 EPS.

MRVL traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.23. 12,819,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,657,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $76.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.07. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.94, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.96.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 389.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

