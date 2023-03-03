Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MRVL. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $46.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of -288.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.07. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $76.59.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at $849,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,433,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,690,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,861,697,000 after purchasing an additional 598,783 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,099,000 after buying an additional 5,070,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,082,000 after buying an additional 1,603,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

