Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 25,246 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,246 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.05% of Zoetis worth $35,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $994,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 77.8% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.5% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.57.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $169.68. 465,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,204. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.92 and its 200-day moving average is $155.30. The firm has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $201.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

