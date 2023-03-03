Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 2,037 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,179 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in VMware were worth $26,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in VMware by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,032,926 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,195,193,000 after buying an additional 1,079,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,485,582,000 after buying an additional 273,093 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,819,565 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $663,314,000 after buying an additional 836,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in VMware by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $611,781,000 after buying an additional 143,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in VMware by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $388,115,000 after buying an additional 186,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMW. StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.43.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW traded up $6.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.57. 1,343,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,269. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $132.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.92.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

