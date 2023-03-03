Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,066 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.07% of Public Storage worth $33,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 65.6% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 75.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA traded up $3.64 on Friday, reaching $304.87. 346,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,688. The firm has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.13 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $292.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.05.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,686,542.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Stories

