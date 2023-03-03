Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 138.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,894 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.12% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $24,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIG traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $77.14. 317,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,149. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.19%.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,348.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,348.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,532.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,865. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

