Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 150.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,476 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $29,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $237,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.56. 4,459,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,921,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $76.25 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The stock has a market cap of $458.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.54.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.