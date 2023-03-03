Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the January 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 365,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:MLM opened at $363.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $406.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.17.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.02%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MLM. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $374.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $397.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.50.

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $451,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.4% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 30.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 109,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,426,000 after buying an additional 25,460 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.