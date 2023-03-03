Marshfield Associates Sells 3,799 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,406 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 2.1% of Marshfield Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Marshfield Associates’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $55,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.92.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,481. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $127.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

