Marshall Wace LLP Sells 389,690 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,956 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 389,690 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.61% of Vulcan Materials worth $128,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 956.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE VMC traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.17. 161,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $197.76.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.25.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

