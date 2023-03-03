Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 215,372 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 555,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,372 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $109,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.83.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,763 shares of company stock worth $6,974,921 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.30. 60,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,347. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.97 and its 200 day moving average is $221.33. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $308.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

