Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 1,066,480 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066,480 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $157,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth $2,258,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 81,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPCH traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $32.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,680,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,855. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

