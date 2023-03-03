Marshall Wace LLP Has $289.21 Million Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,716,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602,026 shares during the period. VMware makes up about 0.6% of Marshall Wace LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in VMware were worth $289,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 202.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMW stock traded up $6.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,269. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $132.15. The company has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMW. UBS Group lifted their price target on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.43.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

