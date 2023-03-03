Marshall Wace LLP Has $138.40 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 696,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,136 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.01% of MongoDB worth $138,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,468.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 37.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on MongoDB from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MongoDB from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.35.

MongoDB Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ MDB traded up $10.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.26. The stock had a trading volume of 644,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,988. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $471.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $333.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.39 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 30.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.50%. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $7,874,824.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,045,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $7,874,824.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at $38,045,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $245,163.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,074 shares of company stock worth $11,604,647 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.