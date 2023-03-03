Marshall Wace LLP Has $101.53 Million Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 175,641 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.77% of HubSpot worth $101,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 66.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 28.8% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.65.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at $422,935,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at $422,935,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $2,633,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 634,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,521,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,809 shares of company stock worth $17,779,233 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $4.83 on Friday, reaching $400.91. 205,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,170. The company has a fifty day moving average of $339.20 and a 200-day moving average of $310.92. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $527.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

