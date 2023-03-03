Marshall Wace LLP Buys 607,989 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 20,574.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607,989 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.45% of Enphase Energy worth $169,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ENPH traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.16. 964,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,497,631. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.17. The company has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.67 and a 1 year high of $339.92.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.08.
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
