Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Sells 2,243 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.27. 1,009,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,927. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $112.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.30.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

